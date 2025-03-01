RCB vs DC, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 14 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1. RCB are third in the points table, with four points from five games. On the other hand, DC, who will be playing their second match in as many days, are table-toppers. They have eight points from six matches.

After beginning WPL 2025 with two wins, Bengaluru have lost three matches in a row - that too on their home ground at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In their previous match, they went down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets. Batting first, RCB only managed 125-7 in their 20 overs. Their bowlers couldn't do much as GG eased past the finish line in 16.3 overs.

DC thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets in Bengaluru on Friday. Bowling first, Delhi Capitals held Mumbai to 123-9 as Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani starred with three wickets each. In the chase, Delhi cantered to victory in 14.3 overs as skipper Meg Lanning (60* off 49) and Shafali Verma (43 off 28) featured in an opening stand of 85 in 9.5 overs.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the game can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The RCB vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss in the game will take place at 7:00 PM IST, while the live coverage will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the RCB vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match will be available on JioHotstar. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming on both the app and the website of JioHotstar.

RCB vs DC: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have met six times in the Women's Premier League, with DC having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. RCB have, however, won the last WPL two matches between the two teams. They clinched victory in both games by a comprehensive margin of eight wickets.

