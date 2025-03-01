RCB vs DC, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 14 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB will be keen to get back to winning ways after three consecutive losses at home. DC, on the other hand, have won two matches in a row and would be looking forward to complete a hat-trick of triumphs.

Bengaluru went down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in their previous match. Batting first, RCB only managed 125-7 on the board in their 20 overs. The franchise will need their batters to stand up against Delhi Capitals. Except Ellyse Perry, most of the others have been disappointing with the willow.

DC will be playing their second match in as many days. However, they will be buoyed by their comprehensive triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, February 28. Bowling first, Delhi restricted Mumbai to 123-9, with Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani claimed three wickets each. In the chase. Meg Lanning (60*) and Shafali Verma (43) then starred in the chase.

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Meg Lanning said:

“It seems to have worked pretty well. We’ve got into the swing of things bowling first. But, it’s a new game today. Coming up against RCB is always a challenge."

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana admitted, on expected lines, that she too would have fielded first.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani, Minnu Mani

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

“It's a good pitch to bat on, but it is on the slower side. The grass has been shaved off. It is brown in color. Batters need to be careful as the ball might not come on. Maybe the team batting first can try and post 150. There will be a little bit of turn in the first innings.” - Mithali Raj

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Nandini Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, N Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Niyati Lokur

