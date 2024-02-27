RCB vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number five of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27. RCB began their campaign in the tournament with a close two-run win over UP Warriorz (UPW). On the other hand, Gujarat Giants went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their opening match.

Bangalore got out of jail in the match against UPW. They batted first and put up 157/6 on the board courtesy of half-centuries from Richa Ghosh (62 off 37) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53 off 44). In the chase, UP Warriorz were well placed at 126/3 after 16 overs. However, RCB leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (5/22) claimed three wickets in the 17th over as Bangalore ended up registering an unexpected two-run win.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants came up with a below-par effort against defending champions Mumbai Indians. They managed only 126/9 in their 20 overs, with only three batters crossing the 20-run mark. Their bowlers fought hard in the chase to claim five MI wickets, but the total they put up was never going to be adequate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

RCB and GG met twice in the WPL last year, with both teams winning one game each. Gujarat won the first encounter by 11 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When the teams met for the second time, Bangalore registered a thumping eight-wicket win at the same venue.

Here’s a summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

As mentioned above, RCB and GG met twice in WPL 2024. In the first match, Gujarat Giants batted first and posted 201/7 as Sophia Dunkley (65 off 28) and Sophia Dunkley (67 off 45) hammered fifties. They then held Bangalore to 190/6. In the second meeting, Sophie Devine’s 36-ball 99 led RCB’s chase of 189.

Here's a summary of the last two Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Women’s Premier League:

RCB (189/2) beat GG (188/4) by 8 wickets, March 18, 2023

GG (201/7) beat RCB (190/6) by 11 runs, March 08, 2023

