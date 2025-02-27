RCB vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 12 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 27. RCB are third in the points table, with four points from four matches. GG are in last position, with only two points from four games.

After winning their first two matches, Bengaluru have now lost two games in a row. In the previous match, they went down to UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Super Over. Batting first, RCB put up 180-6 on the board, a total UPW were able to match. They then went on to stun Smriti Mandhana and co. in the Super Over.

Not much has changed for GG in the WPL despite a change in leadership. They have lost three of their four matches in this year's edition. In their previous game, Gujarat Giants were hammered by Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. Batting first, GG put up a disappointing 127-9 on the board, a total Delhi chased down with ease, needing only 15.1 overs for the same.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a 3-2 lead over Gujarat Giants in the WPL. When the sides met in the first half in Vadodara, RCB chased down a target of 202 in 18.3 overs, winning by six wickets.

Here's a look at the head-to-head records of the two teams in the T20 league.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils when the sides clashed in the 2023 and the 2024 WPL editions. RCB hammered GG when the teams met in the first match of WPL 2025. Gujarat Giants will need to find a way to fight back in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Women’s Premier League.

RCB (202/4) beat GG (201/5) by 6 wickets, February 14, 2025

GG (199/5) beat RCB (180/8) by 19 runs, March 06, 2024

RCB (110/2) beat GG (107/7) by 8 wickets, February 27, 2024

RCB (189/2) beat GG (188/4) by 8 wickets, March 18, 2023

GG (201/7) beat RCB (190/6) by 11 runs, March 08, 2023

