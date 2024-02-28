RCB vs GG: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The triumph was Bangalore’s second in as many games.

Bowling first after winning the toss, RCB did a great job restricting GG to 107-7 in 20 overs. Sophie Molineux starred with 3-25, while Renuka Singh claimed 2-14. Captain Smriti Mandhana smashed 43 off 27 as Bangalore raced past the finish line in 12.3 overs.

Renuka struck early with the ball for RCB, cleaning up Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney (8) with one that jagged back in. A smart piece of work by Richa Ghosh saw Phoebe Litchfield (5) getting stumped as she overstretched and lost her balance while trying to defend a delivery from Renuka.

Veda Krishnamurthy (9) also fell cheaply, holing out to deep midwicket off Molineux’s bowling in the 11th over. Things went from bad to worse for Gujarat Giants as Harleen Deol (22) was run out following a horrible mix-up with Ashleigh Gardner in the same over. That left the batting side reeling at 50-4.

Gardner perished for 7, miscuing an attempted big hit off Georgia Wareham to extra cover. Kathryn Bryce (3) was the next to go. She was bowled by a skidder from Molineux that spun in with the angle and skidded through.

Sneh Rana (12) was stumped off the left-arm spinner, completely beaten for pace. Gujarat crawled their way to 107-7 in their 20 overs as Dayalan Hemalatha remained unbeaten on 31 off 25.

Captain Mandhana leads RCB’s chase

Chasing 108, Mandhana got RCB off to a cracking start, smashing Lea Tahuhu for three fours in the opening over. The big hits kept flowing off the left-hander’s bat as Bangalore raced to 32-0 after three overs. Sophie Devine, though, perished for six, hitting one from Gardner to square leg.

Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana (36* off 28) added 41 runs for the second wicket.

The Bangalore captain struck eight fours and a six in her aggressive knock before chipping a return catch to Tanuja Kanwar. Meghana and Ellyse Perry (23* off 14) took the team home, featuring in an unbroken 38-run stand for the third wicket.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s RCB vs GG WPL 2024 match?

Renuka and Molineux excelled for Bangalore with the ball. In the chase, Mandhana and Meghana came up with significant contributions.

For GG, Hemalatha top-scored with 31*, while Harleen contributed 22. Bangalore pacer Renuka, though, was named the Player of the Match for her brilliant spell of 2-14.

