RCB vs GG, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 12 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are third in the points table, with four points from four matches. They began the T20 league with two wins, but have since suffered two losses in a row. GG, on the other hand, are in last place, with a solitary win from four matches.

Bengaluru went to down to UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Super Over in their last match. Batting first, they put up a decent total of 180-6 on the board as Ellyse Perry scored 90* off 56 balls. UPW dragged the match into the Super Over. RCB needed only nine runs to win the Super Over, but failed to get over the line.

As for GG, they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match. Batting first, Gujarat Giants were held to 127-9 as only Bharti Fulmali (40* off 29) offered some resistance. In the chase, Delhi Capitals cruised to victory in 15.1 overs. GG went down to RCB by six wickets in the WPL 2025 opener. They would be hoping for change of fortunes on Thursday.

Today's RCB vs GG toss result

GG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ashleigh Gardner said:

“We feel chasing seems to be easy in this competition. So, we just want to pick early wickets and try and chase down the score.”

Both teams have made once change each. For Gujarat Giants, Dayalan Hemalatha comes in for Simran Shaikh. RCB have replaced Ekta Bisht with Prema Rawat.

RCB vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh Thakur, Prema Rawat

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar

Today's RCB vs GG pitch report

"The surface here is always good for batting. Its pitch number 6, the pitch that the first match was played when we got here. Mumbai Indians played RCB and 176 was scored by RCB; it was chased with one ball remaining. This is not as grassy as some of the other pitches, quite hard and compact.”- Anjum Chopra and Stacy-Ann King

Today's RCB vs GG match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Charlotte Dean

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Prakashika Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Md Shakil

RCB vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Kaushik Gandhi

Match Referee: Niyati Lokur

