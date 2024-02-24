RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on UP Warriorz in match number two of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 24. Earlier, the second edition of the WPL got off to a thrilling start on Friday as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in a last-ball finish.

RCB had an eminently forgettable debut season in the T20 league. Coming into the tournament with high expectations and a robust squad, they stumbled and lost their first five matches in a row. In the end, they finished in fourth position out of five teams and were one of the two sides to be eliminated from the knockouts. Skipper Smriti Mandhana had a forgettable season and will be keen to make amends.

UP Warriorz had a mixed season in 2023. They ended in third position in the points table, with four wins and as many losses. Having made it to the Eliminator, they were crushed by Mumbai Indians by 72 runs in the knockout clash. Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone were their standout performers last season. UPW will have high hopes from the trio this year as well.

Today's RCB vs UPW toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to field first. Alyssa Healy said:

“[It’s] amazing to play on a ground like this. We have to do the job with the ball.”

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reckons that 175 would be a decent score.

RCB vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Saima Thakor

Today's RCB vs UPW pitch report

According to Charles Dagnall:

“The surface looks pristine and has an even covering of grass. Looks like a pretty good surface, but might be on the slower side."

Today's RCB vs UPW match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Ekta Bisht

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Anjali Sarvani, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav

RCB vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, N Janani

TV umpire: Parashar Joshi

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

