RCB vs UPW, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number nine of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After winning their first two matches, RCB went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their previous game. As for UPW, they registered their first win on the board against Delhi Capitals (DC) after losing their first two matches.

RCB were asked to bat by Mumbai Indians in their previous match and ended up with a total of 167-7 on the board. Ellyse Perry smashed a brilliant 81 off 43 balls. MI batters, though came up with a good performance in the chase as Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34* off 27) impressed.

UPW warriors beat DC by 33 runs to get off the mark in WPL 2025. Chinelle Henry played an outstanding innings of 62 off 23 balls, slamming two fours and eight sixes, as the Warriorz recovered from a shaky start to reach 177-9. Kranti Goud then picked up four wickets, while Grace Harris took a hat-trick as Delhi Capitals were all out for 144.

Today's RCB vs UPW toss result

UPW have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Deepti Sharma said:

“We have seen that the ball moves in the powerplay, so we want to bowl first. We are going in with same mindset as last game. The toss doesn’t matter much.”

UP Warriorz are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sneh Rana comes in for Joshitha VJ.

RCB vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (w), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Today's RCB vs UPW pitch report

“It’s a nice grassy pitch, with good carry. There might be a little bit of seam for the pace bowlers Only eight percent of the ball are actually hitting the stumps. The hard length areas have been difficult for the batters to deal with for batters. 170-180 could be a winning total.” - Julia Price

Today's RCB vs UPW match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar, Prema Rawat

UP Warriorz squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Chamari Athapaththu, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar

RCB vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Keyur Kelkar, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

