"RCB have not yet woken up" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana and Co.'s crushing WPL 2023 loss to Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to wake up as they suffered a second consecutive mauling in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Smriti Mandhana and Co. were bowled out for 155 after opting to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. The Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down the below-par target with nine wickets and 34 deliveries to spare to register their second consecutive comprehensive win in the tournament.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to gather momentum, stating:

"Mumbai's victorious local is working fine. They have won both their games but RCB have not yet woken up. The Mumbai Indians have won once again in this old rivalry. RCB have lost both matches one-sided. So it will be very difficult to come out from here."

The former Indian opener highlighted Smriti Mandhana's issues against off-spin bowling, observing:

"If you get to bat first, then score 200 but for that, you need to start well, which they are unable to do. Off-spin in front of Smriti Mandhana is becoming a recurring feature. Hayley Matthews comes and eventually dismisses her."

Chopra pointed out that the lack of substantial partnerships hit RCB hard, elaborating:

"Sophie Devine was dismissed by Saika Ishaque - she is bowling well, she will play for India. After that, the wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Ellyse Perry got run out - what a fantastic throw by Humaira Kazi. Richa Ghosh was also saved by the ultra-edge. They fought later and reached 155."

The 39 runs added by Mandhana and Sophie Devine for the first wicket was the highest partnership in RCB's innings. None of their batters could reach the 30-run mark, with five players getting dismissed in the twenties.

"What a player" - Aakash Chopra on Hayley Matthews' match-winning performance for the Mumbai Indians against RCB

Hayley Matthews scored a belligerent half-century for the Mumbai Indians. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Chopra concluded by lauding the Mumbai Indians' top three batters and Hayley Matthews in particular for taking their side to an easy win, saying:

"Yastika Bhatia looked good - hit four or five boundaries. She got out and happens to be the only wicket to fall. After that Hayley Matthews - what a player. Hayley is unreal. We are still unable to figure out how she went unsold in the first round. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews - Mumbai won it one-sided."

Yastika Bhatia (23 off 19) gave a flying start to the Mumbai Indians’ run chase. Matthews (77* off 38) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29) took Harmanpreet Kaur's side home with an unbroken 114-run second-wicket partnership after the wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal.

Poll : Will RCB win their third match in WPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes