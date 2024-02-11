Australia registered a comfortable 79-run win against India in the summit clash of the 2024 Under 19 World Cup on Sunday (February 11) at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

This was the third win for an Australian side against India in ICC tournament finals in the last nine months. The senior Indian Men's team lost in the finals of the WTC and ODI World Cup against the Aussies in 2023.

Australia U19 captain Hugh Weibgen won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They managed to reach a decent total of 253/7 in 50 overs on a tricky surface. Harjas Singh (55), Hugh Weibgen (48), Harry Dixon (42), and Oliver Peake (46) chipped in with crucial contributions in the batting department.

Australia's pacers then made the ball talk in friendly conditions and troubled the opposition batters by bowling at a good pace. As a result, India got off to a poor start, as runs came at a snail's pace in the powerplay.

Things never got better for the Asian team as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals after Musheer Khan's (22) departure in the 13th over. They were reduced to 122/8 in the 32nd over. Murugan Abhishek (42) and Naman Tiwari (14) delayed the inevitable for a while with a 46-run partnership for the ninth wicket. India eventually got skittled out for 174 in 43.5 overs and lost the match by 79 runs.

Cricket fans took note of yet another dominant performance by Australia against India in an ICC tournament final and expressed their reactions on X.

"Real owners of Indians in very BIG knock out game. Inject...."

Here are some of the top reactions:

"The preparation was good but the execution wasn't"- India Under 19 team captain Uday Saharan after loss vs Australia in the final

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India U19 skipper Uday Saharan reflected on his team's performance in the tournament and said:

"Very proud of all the boys, everybody contributed towards the eventual result and that is something to be proud of. The preparation was good but the execution wasn't, some of the boys played some rash shots, had they stayed around for longer, we could have had a different result. We have learnt a lot from the tournament and we will take plenty of positives from here."

