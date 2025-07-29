"Realized his mistake of trying to impersonate Virat Kohli” – Former India batter lauds Shubman Gill following his batting exploits in Manchester Test

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lauded Shubman Gill for his fighting display with the bat in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The cricketer-turned-commentator credited the 25-year-old for his innings filled with perseverance as he faced 238 deliveries for a fighting 103-run knock in the second innings, comprising 12 boundaries.

Ad

During his knock, Gill shared a crucial 188-run stand with KL Rahul (90) for the third wicket after the tourists were reeling at 0/2 in the second innings. The duo lasted three of five sessions before all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up in the last two sessions, scoring individual centuries to save the game for India.

On Monday, July 28, Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

“7:15 – In this Test, you must have seen that whenever the camera zoomed in on him, he was calm. He realized his mistake of trying to impersonate Virat Kohli… He realized his calm nature, and it transpired in his batting. He showed that he has temperament.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

“You need Kuldeep Yadav in the next Test match regardless of the conditions” – Mohammad Kaif on India's playing XI for the 5th Test

Mohammad Kaif further stressed about Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India’s playing XI for their must-win fifth Test against England. The 44-year-old said in the same video:

Ad

“11:42 – Kuldeep Yadav not playing was a huge mistake in Manchester... you needed a left-arm spinner. I think he will play the next Test match at The Oval because India are 1-2 behind in the series."

"You have to win The Oval Test. If you lose it, then you’ll lose the series. You have to win to level the series. You can’t even draw. To win, you need 20 wickets. To bag 20 wickets, you’ve to play better bowlers in the XI. You need Kuldeep Yadav in the next Test match regardless of the conditions, seaming or overcast,” he added.

Ad

With the majority of bowlers burnt out after the first four Tests, Kuldeep Yadav could bring in the much-needed energy in the fifth Test as India aim to level the five-match series 2-2. The left-arm wrist-spinner will also pose a fresh challenge for the hosts. His lone appearance in England came in 2018, where he returned wicketless in the Lord's Test.

Interestingly, Kuldeep hasn't played a Test since October 2024 (vs New Zealand in Bengaluru).

Ad

The final Test between the two teams will be held at The Oval, starting July 31.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news