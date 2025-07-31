"Really don't know why Gambhir was upset" - Indian legend reacts to head coach's ugly spat with Oval curator ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 31, 2025 21:58 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir - Source: Getty

Indian legend Sourav Ganguly weighed in on head coach Gautam Gambhir's ugly spat with Oval curator Lee Fortis ahead of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England. Ganguly reckoned there was no need for Gambhir to be upset.

The India head coach and Lee Fortis were involved in a heated argument. Fortis had asked Gambhir to maintain some distance from the pitch. However, Gambhir did not like being told what to do. It turned into a verbal spat and a controversy.

Reacting to the same, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that there is no need to make too much out of it. He stated that such things happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future.

"I really don't know why Gambhir was upset. I'm sure all captains and coaches have had discussions with the groundsman, sometimes happily, sometimes unhappily. It has happened in my time, it's going to happen in the future also. So lets not just make too much out of it. The Test match is starting today, I wish India play well and win the Test match and level the series," he said. (via ANI)
Gambhir and Fortis came face to face once again on the eve of the fifth Test. Other staff members and captain Shubman Gill were also present. Fortis asked them to move slightly away from where they were standing while having a discussion near the pitch.

This time around, Gambhir did not bother to turn around or look at Fortis. England are 2-1 ahead in the series. The fifth and final Test is being played at The Oval.

Shubman Gill throws his wicket away as India suffer a massive blow on Day 1 of fifth Test

Meanwhile, India suffered a massive blow on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test. He lost the toss for the fifth time in the series as the hosts were asked to bat first. They lost both their openers in quick succession and were reduced to 38/2 when Shubman Gill walked out to the middle.

Given his form, the skipper was expected to take responsibility and rebuild the innings. He got off to a decent start, making 21 runs off 35 balls, hitting four boundaries. However, the right-hander made a terrible mistake, throwing his wicket away.

He attempted a run that did not exist. Despite a refusal from Sai Sudharsan at the other end, Gill was halfway down the pitch. He failed to return to his crease and was run out, gifting England a huge wicket.

