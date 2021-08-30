“Receiving Test cap from MS Dhoni my greatest Indian cricket moment” – Stuart Binny

Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny has revealed that receiving his Test cap from MS Dhoni ahead of the 2014 Trent Bridge Test was his greatest moment as an Indian cricketer. The Karnataka stalwart announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

In an international career spanning two years, Stuart Binny played six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is. His brightest moments were the 78 on Test debut and his 6 for 4 against Bangladesh, which remains the best Indian bowling figure in ODIs. He was also a part of India’s 2015 World Cup campaign but didn’t get an opportunity to play a game.

In an interview with Asianet Newsable, the 37-year-old recalled his best moment as an Indian cricketer and the advice he received from his captain MS Dhoni.

“I think my best moment from Indian cricket is when I received my Test cap from MS Dhoni at Nottingham. That’s the moment which I would cherish the most,” said Stuart Binny.

“He [MS Dhoni] told me that I had deserved this opportunity and that I had performed consistently well in the Ranji Trophy for three-four seasons. And obviously, if you can do it in the Ranji Trophy, it is just a matter of believing that I could do well in Test cricket as well. He also assured me that I had the full support of the Indian team, and he wanted me to go out and express myself.”

It was a pleasure talking to #StuartBinny. Check out this exclusive interview for @AsianetNewsEN.https://t.co/LC0UrKhSKm — Ayush Gupta (@Ayush24x7) August 30, 2021

Despite a good start to his Test career, Stuart Binny couldn’t remain consistent. He scored 194 runs at an average of 21.55 and picked up three wickets at an average of 86. He found more success as an ODI cricketer, claiming 20 wickets at 21.95 and scoring 230 runs at almost 30, striking at over 93.

Pandemic played a major role in Stuart Binny’s retirement

Stating the irregularity of domestic cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for his retirement, Stuart Binny added:

“I think I have reached a stage where cricket has become difficult for me because of the pandemic. First and foremost, there was not enough cricket played in the last two years. And, to be a professional cricketer, you need to be playing cricket continuously and also practice regularly."

Also, it is difficult to carry on as a cricketer if you are only practising and not getting game time. Thus, I felt that my best years had passed as a professional, and I also did not want to continue just because I loved playing it. I depended heavily on my performances as well, and I felt that it was the right time to make that decision (to retire).”

Now, as a level 2 coach at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), Stuart Binny also revealed that he is looking at a career in coaching.

“Also, now I am a level 2 coach at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), which is again one of the reasons why I have decided to stop playing cricket and focus on the job at hand,” Stuart Binny further added.

Son of India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder and former selector Roger Binny, Stuart Binny made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2003. He continued playing for the side for over a decade and a half before moving to Nagaland. He has also been a part of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

