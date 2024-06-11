Record Alert: Haris Rauf becomes quickest pacer (matches played) to reach 100 T20I wickets during PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup game

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has become the quickest pacer to reach 100 T20I wickets in terms of matches played. The speedster achieved the milestone in his 71st match - the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup fixture between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday (June 11).

Rauf, however, is still behind spinners Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63 games) for fastest to 100 wickets in the format.

In the match, Rauf dismissed Shreyas Movva caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to complete 100 wickets in the format. He also dismissed Ravinderpal Singh for a duck in the same over (10th of Canada’s innings).

Rauf broke the previous record jointly held by Ireland’s Mark Adair and Bilal Khan of the USA (72 matches) each. The 30-year-old has become only the second Pakistan bowler after all-rounder Shadab Khan to reach the milestone.

Rauf has picked up the most T20I wickets against New Zealand and England with 32 and 21, respectively.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee holds the record for most wickets in T20Is, having scalped 157 wickets in 123 matches. Overall 14 players, including Rauf, have taken 100-plus wickets in T20I format.

Fastest to 100 T20I wickets (by matches)

Rashid Khan – 53

Wanindu Hasaranga – 63

Haris Rauf – 71

Mark Adair – 72

Bilal Khan – 72

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rauf bagged four wickets in the first two games, including a 3/21 against India. The pacer also bagged five wickets in two games in the recently concluded T20I series against England.

Haris Rauf turns it around in T20 World Cup after comeback from injury layoff

Haris Rauf has turned his fortunes around in the T20 World Cup after his return from a lengthy injury layoff. The speedster had missed three months of action ahead of the England tour due to a dislocated shoulder.

Ahead of the ICC mega event, Rauf told reporters in England (via ICC):

"I was injured the last few months, but if you believe in yourself, then the layoff can be a blessing in disguise because you have time to recover and reassess your game plans."

"I felt good coming back to cricket. When you play for your country, it makes you very proud," he added.

Haris Rauf had missed a home series against New Zealand and a tour to Ireland after sustaining the injury during PSL 2024 in February.

