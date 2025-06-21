Record Alert: Jasprit Bumrah eclipses Wasim Akram for huge feat in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. After providing the first breakthrough by removing Zak Crawley cheaply, he broke the 122-run stand between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for the second wicket. The speedster knocked over Duckett in the third session to bring the visitors back into the contest.

With two scalps, Bumrah surpassed former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram (146) for most wickets in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. The World No.1 ranked Test bowler has 38, 39*, 6, and 64 wickets in SENA, respectively.

On the other hand, the legendary Pakistan bowler had scalped 7, 53, 50, and 36 wickets in the SENA nations during his illustrious career.

Most Test wickets in SENA countries (by Asian bowlers) [via News18]

Jasprit Bumrah – 147*

Wasim Akram – 146

Anil Kumble – 141

Ishant Sharma – 130

Muttiah Muralitharan – 125

Jasprit Bumrah helps India fight back after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett slam half-centuries for England on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah has ensured India's fightback against England as Ben Duckett perished for 62 runs off 94 balls after his century-plus partnership with Ollie Pope.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 138/2 after 34 overs in their first innings, with Pope (62 off 81) and Joe Root (7 off 25) at the crease.

Earlier in the day, the tourists were bundled out for 471 after adding 112 runs to their overnight score of 359/3. The visitors suffered a collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for just 51 runs. England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/66 and 4/86, respectively.

India captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 147 runs off 227 balls with the help of one six and 19 boundaries. The newly appointed skipper was ably supported by deputy, Rishabh Pant, who smashed 134 off 178 deliveries, comprising six maximums and 12 boundaries. The duo stitched a 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

On Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight alongside Gill by scoring 101 runs off 159 deliveries, including one six and 16 boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul chipped in with 42 off 78 balls. The duo shared a 91-run partnership for the first wicket.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

