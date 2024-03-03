Record Alert: Meg Lanning becomes fastest to 9000 T20 runs during GGW vs DCW WPL clash

Delhi Capitals Women’s (DCW) captain Meg Lanning has become the fastest women’s player to reach 9000 T20 runs. The legendary Australian cricketer achieved the landmark during her fifty against Gujarat Giants Women (GGW) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

Lanning achieved the landmark in her 289th T20 innings, surpassing her Australian counterpart Beth Mooney’s record. The wicketkeeper-batter had achieved the feat in 299 innings. New Zealand's Sophie Devine (297) and Suzie Bates (323) are other batters in the top-five list for fastest to 9000 T20I runs.

In her T20I career, Lanning has slammed three tons and 67 fifties so far.

In international cricket, Lanning represented Australia Women in 132 T20Is, scoring 3405 runs at a strike rate of 116.37 before hanging up her boots in November last year. The 31-year-old had emerged as the leading run-scorer in the inaugural 2023 WPL season, amassing 345 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 139.11, smashing two half-centuries.

Meg Lanning’s half-century helps Delhi Capitals Women set 164-run target for Gujarat Giants Women

Meg Lanning led from the front with a half-century to help Delhi Capitals Women post 163/8 in their allotted 20 overs against Gujarat Giants Women on Sunday. Lanning scored 55 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 134.15, including a maximum and six boundaries. It was her second half-century this season.

Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland also chipped in with scores of 27 (17) and 20 (12), respectively.

Meghna Singh starred with the ball for GGW, returning with figures of 4/37, while Ashleigh Gardner bagged two wickets. Mannat Kashyap and Tanuja Kanwar also settled for one wicket apiece.

DCW are coming on the back of wins over UP Warriorz Women and the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women after losing their opening tie against defending champions Mumbai Indians Women.

Conversely, GGW are yet to register a victory this WPL season, having lost to MIW, RCBW, and UPW in their first three matches.

