Record Alert: Rohit Sharma eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of runs in international cricket

In the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4), India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally (9378 runs) to become the sixth-highest run-getter for the team.

Rohit achieved the feat in his 234th ODI. The right-hander required only three runs to eclipse Azharuddin’s record. He reached the landmark in style by hitting a four off Hasan Mahmud in the second over of India's innings.

Most runs for India

Sachin Tendulkar – 18,426 Virat Kohli – 12,353 Sourav Ganguly – 11,221 Rahul Dravid – 10,768 MS Dhoni – 10,599 Rohit Sharma – 9403 Mohammad Azharuddin – 9378

Rohit, though, failed to deliver in his comeback innings for Team India after the T20 World Cup. He was bowled out by Shakib Al Hasan in the 11th over after scoring 27 off 31.

He has only scored 198 runs in seven ODIs this year at an average of 28.28. It’s worth mentioning that Rohit only scored 116 runs in six innings at the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. struggle against Bangladesh in first ODI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India struggled in the first ODI as they lost three early wickets in the form of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, leaving the team reeling at 49-3 after 10.4 overs. While the openers were bowled by spinners, Kohli was out caught off a stunning catch by Litton Das off Shakib at cover.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra First Rohit Sharma for 27 in 31 balls and now Virat Kohli dismissed for 9 in 15 balls. First Rohit Sharma for 27 in 31 balls and now Virat Kohli dismissed for 9 in 15 balls.

Despite KL Rahul's 73, wickets kept tumbling, with Shakib taking five and Ebadot Hussain four, as the visitors were bowled out for 186 in the 42nd over.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh stand-in captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl. They will look to repeat their 2015 heroics, where the hosts won the ODI series 2-1 against MS Dhoni-led India.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are playing four all-rounders in the first ODI. They are Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and debutant Kuldeep Sen. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI series after consultation with the BCCI's medical team.

KL Rahul will keep wickets in Pant's absence. All-rounder Axar Patel is not available for the first ODI.

