"Reels Cricket Team" - Top 10 funny memes after India's disappointing loss vs England in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:42 IST
Fans react after India
Fans react after India's loss vs England in 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. (Images: X - @BCCIWomen, @NotHomelander1)

England beat India by four runs in the 20th match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 19, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After collecting nine points from five games, the English team qualified for the semi-finals alongside Australia and South Africa. The hosts remained in fourth position on the points table with four points after playing five games.

After opting to bat first, England managed to score 288 for eight in 50 overs. Their former captain, Heather Knight (109), hit a magnificent century to shepherd her team to a decent first innings total. Amy Jones (56) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) played supporting roles in the batting department. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma starred for India with the ball by picking up four wickets.

Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70), and Deepti Sharma (50) then set a good platform for the hosts in the chase with enterprising half-centuries. However, the English bowlers held their composure in the pressure situations and kept picking wickets at regular intervals to remain alive in the contest. They eventually restricted the hosts to 284/6 and won the match narrowly by four runs.

The thrilling match between the two teams entertained the fans, who conveyed their views by sharing memes on X. Here are some of the best ones:

"Indian Women's Reels Cricket Team," an X post read.
"It looked like they would chase it easily" - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt after win vs India in 2025 Women's World Cup

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed happiness at bagging the victory and qualifying for the semi-finals. Reflecting on the win, Sciver-Brunt said:

"So so happy. I think everyone showed how calm they were. We needed to stick in throughout the bowling innings. It looked like they would chase it easily. But we knew if we pick a few wickets, we were still in. We hadn't really been tested towards the end of our innings. We were prepared for it. Smith was always going to bowl the last over."
"Knight's innings was special. She showed some brilliant intent throughout. I think we could have got more runs, but we messed up towards the end. So happy to get the qualification to the semifinals. But we would want to gain some confidence from the last two games," she continued.

England will square off against Australia on October 22, while India will face New Zealand on October 23.

You can get a glimpse of the points table of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup here.

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

More from Sportskeeda
