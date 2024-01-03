"Regrettably the constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar rendered this impossible"- CSA on selecting a weak squad for SA vs NZ Tests

Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently provided clarification after several critics and pundits accused them of ignoring Test cricket due to their weakened 14-man squad for the upcoming away Test series against New Zealand in February.

Most regular players for the Proteas, including captain Temba Bavuma and others, are missing from the squad. Uncapped player Neil Brand was appointed as the captain of a highly inexperienced side, which includes a lot of fresh faces. The CSA took the decision as the tour coincided with the SA20 league.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh was not impressed with the decision to ignore Test cricket and voiced his concerns for the future of the longest format. Several other pundits reacted to the development in similar fashion.

CSA released an official statement on Tuesday to explain their stance about Test cricket and SA20. The statement read:

"The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) notes the concerns about the composition of the Test squad that will be travelling to New Zealand later this month."

They reiterated their respect for red-ball cricket and revealed that they tried their best to reschedule the New Zealand series, but the efforts failed to come to fruition.

"We reassure the fans that CSA has the utmost respect for the format as the pinnacle of the game we love. The dates for this tour were set when the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027 was finalised in 2022. The window for the SA20 had not been determined at that stage. Once it became apparent that there would be a clash, we made every effort to find another mutually suitable time-slot for this 2 Test series in consultation with New Zealand Cricket."

The statement continued:

"Regrettably the constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar rendered this impossible, as the games must be played before April 2025 as part of the WTC. We commend Head Coach, Shukri Conrad and his staff for preparing the selected players for this tour, and we are confident that they will represent the Proteas badge with honour. We wish them all the very best. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the depth of talent that we have in South Africa."

CSA informed everyone that none of their matches in FTP will overlap with SA20 in the future and reinstated their commitment to international cricket.

"Our schedule for the remainder of the FTP has been managed to ensure that there will not be any further clashes between our bilateral commitments and the SA20. CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game."

South Africa Test squad for New Zealand tour

Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

The Proteas tour of New Zealand comprises two Test matches. Mount Maunganui will host the first match between February 4-8, while the second one will be played in Hamilton between February 13-17.

