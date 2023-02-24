Remaining matches of PSL 2023 likely to be held in Karachi due to financial issues - Reports

PSL 2023's remaining matches may take place at the National Stadium in Karachi owing to a financial dispute between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the local government.

So far, Multan and Karachi have played host to a total of 12 matches in the Pakistan Super League. Karachi is currently scheduled to host two more matches before the tournament moves to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

ESPNCricinfo reported earlier today that the interim Punjab government is asking for PKR 450 million for security reasons. The previous government, which was dissolved in January, had an agreement with PCB for PKR 50 million. Thus, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reluctant to pay the extra amount demanded.

"The PCB is understood to be willing to pay towards catering in Punjab, too, but is reluctant to foot the bill for security, which they consider to be the responsibility of the local government," ESPNCricinfo reported.

A meeting between the involved parties as well as the franchise officials will reportedly happen later today. The authorities will decide the fate of the remaining PSL 2023 matches in the meeting.

Lahore is scheduled to host PSL 2023 final

Lahore Qalandars' home leg is set to begin soon (Image: PSL/Twitter)

Apart from the second stage of the league round, Lahore is also scheduled to host the final and other playoffs matches of Pakistan Super League 2023. It will be interesting to see if Lahore still remains the host of the important matches.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars might miss out on an opportunity to play in front of their home fans if the remainder of the tournament is shifted to Karachi. Their first home game is against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday evening.

As far as today's match is concerned, Islamabad United will battle against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

