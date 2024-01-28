"Remember the Name 2.0"- Fans hail Shamar Joseph for 7-wicket haul to help West Indies script Test win in Australia after 27 years

West Indies young sensation Shamar Joseph produced one of the most remarkable spells in Test cricket to script a memorable eight-run win in the second Test against Australia.

Joseph, battling a toe injury, picked up 7/68 in 11.5 overs, including seven of the last eight Australian wickets.

Chasing 216, Australia appeared to be coasting along to a comfortable win to wrap up a 2-0 series victory at 113/2. However, Joseph finally came into the attack in the 29th over and single-handedly helped the Caribbean side level the series.

After being injured on his toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker at the tail end of the West Indian second innings, Joseph was forced to retire hurt and did not bowl on Day 3. The youngster made a remarkable Test debut in the first game in Adelaide, picking up a five-wicket haul in his maiden innings.

He also scored a resolute 36 with the bat in the West Indies first-innings in Adelaide to take them to a respectable total of 188 from 133/9.

Fans on Twitter could not hold back from hailing the rising superstar and his fortitude to bowl a sensational spell despite battling injury and undergoing scans the day before.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I really feel we have won the series" - Shamar Joseph

Australia v West Indies - Men's 2nd Test: Day 4

An emotional Shamar Joseph termed the Brisbane Test victory as good as a series win despite a 1-1 finish.

The West Indies had never won a Test Down Under since the final game of the 1996-97 tour. Their last Test win against Australia came way back at home in 2003.

At the post-match presentation, Shamar Joseph said:

"Sticking to our basics, just stuck to the top of off-stump. I really do, I really feel we have won the series, it’s 1-1 but it feels like we have won it. Tears are coming in my eyes but I already cried when I took the five-wicket haul. Just happy that we have won this Test we can celebrate and be happy. I was not that tired, I said to my captain that I will bowl till the end until the last wicket falls. No matter how my toe was, I was going to give it my all."

Joseph picked up the crucial wickets of Cameron Green, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Marsh, among others.

A spectacular Joseph finished the series with 13 wickets at an average of 17.30, with two five-wicket hauls.

