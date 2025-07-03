"Remember my tweet" - England legend reshares old post on Shubman Gill amid Indian captain's masterclass in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen reminded fans about his old post on X about Shubman Gill during the second day of the ongoing second India-England Test in Edgbaston. Pietersen pleaded with fans and the Indian management to give time to the young Indian batter as he was battling poor form.

Gill had been dismissed for only 34 in the first innings of the second Test in the home Test series against England in February 2024. It marked 12 consecutive innings for the right-hander without a half-century.

Cut to the present, and Gill completed his maiden Test double century with a breathtaking 269 in the ongoing Edgbaston affair. It made it back-to-back centuries for the new Indian skipper, following his 147 in the opening Test.

Pietersen referenced his old post on X from 2024 and said on his X handle:

"Remember my tweet about Shubman Gill?"

His post from February 2024, when Gill was going through a torrid run, read:

"Kallis averaged 22 in his first 10 Tests and turned out to be arguably the greatest player to play the game. Give ShubmanGill time to find it please. He’s a serious player!"

Incidentally, Gill scored a century in the second innings of the above-mentioned second Test in the 2024 home series against England.

Shubman Gill's record-breaking performance helps India take control of 2nd England Test

Shubman Gill produced one of the greatest knocks by an Indian batter in the ongoing second Test of the five-match series against England. Walking into bat at 95/2, the 25-year-old took his time to reach a half-century off 125 deliveries.

However, he slowly accelerated, with his century coming off 199 balls late on Day 1. Resuming his innings on 114 on Day 2, Gill displayed incredible grit and composure to complete his maiden double century.

In the process, the skipper broke several records, including the highest score by an Indian captain and the highest Test score by an Indian in England. Gill also joined Virat Kohli as the only two Indian captains with a double century in away Tests.

He also became the first Indian batter to score a 250 in a Test match outside the subcontinent and recorded the highest-ever score by an Indian captain in Tests. Gill's heroics helped India reach 574/8 in the 144th over when he was finally dismissed for 269 off 387 balls.

