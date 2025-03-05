Report claims Pakistan batter was timed out in first-class match as he was asleep during the game

In a bizarre incident, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was reportedly timed out in a first-class match as he was asleep during the game and could not wake up in time to bat. The incident reportedly took place during the President’s Cup Grade 1 match between State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Television in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, March 4.

A 29-year-old left-handed batter, Shakeel was part of Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He contributed 62 off 76 in the Group A match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23, a knock that featured five fours. He, has, however, not been picked in the ODI squad for Pakistan's tour of New Zealand.

As per a report in Cricket.com, Shakeel became the first batter from Pakistan and seventh overall to be timed out in first-class cricket after he reportedly slept off while representing State Bank of Pakistan against Pakistan Television and could not get ready to bat in time. The website quoted an X user 'The Stats Kid' over the incident. The social post, which included the scorecard of the game, read:

"Just got word that Saud Shakeel was asleep as the match was being played due to its odd timings and didn't get up in time when it was his turn to bat... So the umpires declared him timed out. Only the 7th batter in FC history to be timed out. Gotta love this sport."

Before Shakeel, Andrew Jordaan (South Africa) Hemulal Yadav (India), Vasbert Drakes and Ryan Austin (West Indies), AJ Harris (England) and Charles Kunje (Zimbabwe) were the other batters who were timed out in first-class cricket.

As per Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the timed out rule reads as follows:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

Significantly, the rule also states that the bowler does not get credit if a batter is dismissed timed out. Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan were bowled out for 205 in their first innings. Pakistan Television were 49-3 in reply. The match is being played at night instead of day time due to Ramadan.

Saud Shakeel's record for Pakistan

Shakeel has played 19 Tests and as many ODIs, scoring 1,658 runs and 408 runs respectively. He averages an impressive 50.24 in the red-ball format for Pakistan, with four hundreds and nine fifties to his name. In one-day cricket, the 29-year-old averages 27.20 at a strike rate of 85.35, with four fifties and a best of 68

