Reports: Ahmedabad franchise eyeing Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun for coaching role

The newly formed Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League is reportedly looking to rope in outgoing Team India coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff members working under him - bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.

Shastri, Arun, Sridhar, and batting coach Vikram Rathour are all set to complete their current roles with the Indian men's cricket team following the culmination of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

According to a report in CricBuzz, the promoters of the new franchise, CVC Capital, have made an approach to the Indian support staff in Dubai.

It is learned that Shastri is open to coaching roles with an IPL team but has sought time to make a final decision once India's campaign at the T20 World Cup is completed.

CVC Capitals won a bid for the Ahmedabad-based franchise last month. The private firm, who have experience in running sports leagues and franchises around the world, came under scrutiny for investing in a betting firm in the United Kingdom. However, they were eventually cleared by the BCCI.

According to the same report, officials at CVC chose not to comment on the development regarding their approach to Shastri for the coaching role.

Ravi Shastri's four-year stint as Team India head coach will end after T20 World Cup

If Shastri comes on board, then he will not be able to earn a broadcasting contract from the BCCI due to a 'conflict of interest'.

However, like VVS Laxman, the legendary commentator can sign up directly with the broadcasters. The former all-rounder, who has carved out a niche for himself behind the mic for over two decades, is understood to have a few offers from some of the leading broadcasters in the world.

Shastri was first roped in as director of Indian cricket following a defeat in the 2014 Test series in England. He served the role for close to three years before returning as head coach in 2017.

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Shastri, Team India went on to become the leading Test-playing nation in the world. The team dominated the top spot in the Test rankings for 46 consecutive months in addition to winning back-to-back series in Australia.

Shastri received an extension of two years following the 2019 World Cup. While India failed to win an ICC event during his tenure, the cricketing powerhouse became one of the most consistent sides in the world during his four-year stint.

