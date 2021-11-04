Reports: Rahul Dravid backed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul for white-ball captaincy during the interview

Rahul Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India, the BCCI officially announced on Wednesday (November 04).

Dravid will take over the reins from Shastri with the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The series will consist of three T20Is and a couple of Test matches.

With Virat Kohli set to step down as T20 skipper after the ongoing World Cup, Dravid will have a new captain to work with.

While Rohit Sharma remains a front-runner to succeed Kohli and, according to reports in the Indian Express, Dravid is also in favor of 'Hitman' taking over the reins in white-ball cricket.

"Who do you see as the next Indian white-ball captain?” was one of the questions for Dravid. His first choice was Sharma followed by KL Rahul."

While Virat has expressed no intention of relinquishing the ODI captaincy, reports are ripe in the media that the BCCI wants a new skipper in the 50-over format.

'I am really looking forward to this role'- Rahul Dravid

Meanwhile, Dravid was unanimously picked up by Cricket Advisory Committee members- RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

Dravid is learnt to have given a power point presentation where he offered a blueprint about the future role of the National Cricket Academy. He also spoke about how to manage players' workload and the importance of giving them rest considering the hectic schedule.

In a statement released by the BCCI, Dravid said:

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under (outgoing head coach) Mr (Ravi) Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward."

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U 19, and India A set-up, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential.”

For the uninitiated, the former cricketer wasn't initially keen to take up the role. However, the BCCI office bearer-led by President Sourav Ganguly eventually managed to cajole him during his recent visit to Dubai.

