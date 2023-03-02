Rest of India retain control despite MP’s fightback on Day 2 of Irani Cup 2023

Rest of India remained in command of the Irani Cup 2023, despite Madhya Pradesh coming up with a much better effort on Day 2 of the contest at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on Thursday (March 2).

Resuming their first innings on 381-3, Rest of India were bowled out for 484 as MP pacer Avesh Khan claimed 4-74. In response, Madhya Pradesh went to stumps at 112-3. At the close of play, MP trailed Rest of India by 372 runs.

Rest of India lost their nightwatchman early on Day 2 as Saurabh Kumar (0) was bowled by Ankit Kushwah. Yash Dhull played an impressive knock, scoring 55 off 71 with the aid of eight fours. There was not much support from the other end, though. Baba Indrajith (19) was caught behind, nicking a delivery from Anubhav Agarwal.

Upendra Yadav (14) was cleaned up by a flighted delivery from Kumar Kartikeya, Atit Sheth (0) was then squared up by a snorter from Agarwal and was caught behind as Rest of India went to lunch at 467-7.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic #IraniCup!



Yash Dubey (53*) and Harsh Gawli (47*) lead Madhya Pradesh's fightback.



MP 112/3 in 1st innings, trail Rest of India by 372 runs.



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/z-r-i… Stumps on Day 2 of the #MPvROI clash in the @mastercardindia Yash Dubey (53*) and Harsh Gawli (47*) lead Madhya Pradesh's fightback.MP 112/3 in 1st innings, trail Rest of India by 372 runs.Scorecard Stumps on Day 2 of the #MPvROI clash in the @mastercardindia #IraniCup! Yash Dubey (53*) and Harsh Gawli (47*) lead Madhya Pradesh's fightback.MP 112/3 in 1st innings, trail Rest of India by 372 runs.Scorecard 👉 bcci.tv/domestic/z-r-i… https://t.co/o8uE0HFFIA

Rest of India lost Dhull early in the second session when he played down the wrong line to a full delivery angled in by Kartikeya.

Avesh ended Rest of India’s innings by claiming the last two wickets in one over. Navdeep Saini (9) perished while attempting a slog, while on the next ball, Mukesh Kumar (0) fended a short delivery to the keeper.

Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli help MP recover from poor start against Rest of India

Responding to Rest of India’s first-innings score of 484, MP got off to a horror start, as Arham Aquil (0) was adjudged caught behind to Mukesh Kumar in the first over. The batter wasn’t pleased with the decision but had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

In the next over, Saini had Himanshu Mantri (1) caught at second slip with a length delivery that nipped away. Madhya Pradesh were reduced to 15-3 when Shubham Sharma (4) was trapped plumb in front by Saini.

Yash Dubey (53* off 110) and Harsh Gawli (47* off 125) added an unbroken 97 runs for the fourth wicket by stumps on Day 2. Dubey struck 11 fours in his impressive knock, while Gawli hit eight boundaries in his defiant innings.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic -run partnership to a change of plan on the fly



Gwalior heroes #IraniCup #MPvROI



FULL INTERVIEW

bit.ly/3EOuIq2 From an incredible double-century and a mighty-run partnership to a change of plan on the flyGwalior heroes @ybj_19 & Abhimanyu Easwaran take us through a record-breaking Day 1 of @mastercardindia FULL INTERVIEW From an incredible double-century and a mighty 3️⃣7️⃣1️⃣-run partnership to a change of plan on the fly 😀Gwalior heroes @ybj_19 & Abhimanyu Easwaran take us through a record-breaking Day 1 of @mastercardindia #IraniCup #MPvROI FULL INTERVIEW 🎥🔽bit.ly/3EOuIq2 https://t.co/0HrsFaMtk0

MP will need the duo to carry on the fight on Day 3 if they are to get close to Rest of India’s total.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes