Restaurant to serve ‘Rohit garlic prawn’ & ‘Kohli kebab’ with free drinks during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

India and Australia will play the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, a restaurant has taken a special initiative to enhance the experience for fans while they watch the game.

Ad

MS Bar & Lounge and Songhai, a restaurant in central Kolkata, will serve special dishes named after star Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, such as 'Rohit garlic prawn' and 'Kohli kebab' during the Australia match.

As a part of their match-day offer, the restaurant will also serve a small free drink for every boundary hit by the Indian team and a large one for every six. Moreover, fans watching the game in the retaurant will also get a free drink at the fall of every Australian wicket.

Ad

Trending

"We had this offer during the Pakistan match as well and fans stayed back until the last ball, soaking in every moment and enjoying the food and drinks. It could be a closer and more exciting game against Australia and we expect a bigger crowd. We already have several tables booked," owner Sudesh Poddar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Ad

Multiple restaurants to have Tricolour and offers for India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal encounter

Apart from MS Bar & Lounge and Songhai, multiple restaurants in Kolkata will be decked out with the Tricolour and will have offers running during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia.

WhatsUp Cafe on Southern Avenue will sport the Tricolour and will have special offers on food and drinks. Chapter 2, another restaurant on Keyatala Road, will also have the Tricolour on its walls. Further, Oasis, a restaurant on Park Street, also has offers on drinks for fans coming to watch the game.

Ad

Owners of all these restaurants have claimed that the ongoing Champions Trophy has led to an increase in footfall as fans have turned out in large numbers to enjoy match screenings.

India topped Group A with three wins while Australia finished second in Group B with one win and two washed out games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback