"Rested for today's match.... What a great decision" - Fans erupt cheekily as Rohit Sharma departs for 4 off 2 in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

India captain Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat in the 2023 World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The right-handed batter departed for just four runs off two balls as the hosts lost their first wicket in the opening over.

The dismissal took place off the second ball of India's innings after Rohit smashed the first-ball boundary at long leg. Dilshan Madushanka bowled an absolute corker, and Rohit’s off-stump went for a walk.

The speedster bowled a good-length ball that nipped away with the angle. Rohit was playing for the inswinger and ended up playing down the wrong line. The ball curved past the outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. The Wankhede crowd was stunned into silence as the local boy failed to make an impact.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Rohit Sharma's early dismissal.

Rohit, however, has been brilliant in the World Cup, scoring 402 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.4, including one ton and two half-centuries.

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Rohit Sharma and Co.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup fixture on Thursday. They made a solitary change to their playing XI as Dushan Hemantha replaced Dhananjaya de Silva after losing to Afghanistan by seven wickets in their previous match.

Rohit Sharma and Co., meanwhile, fielded an unchanged side after a 100-run win over England in their last game.

In the 2023 World Cup, the Men in Blue are coming in off the back of six consecutive wins in the tournament, registering victories over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. A win will help the Men in Blue regain their top place by dethroning South Africa in the points table.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, and Afghanistan but won against the Netherlands and England. They must win the match to stay in contention for a semifinal berth. They will have to finish in the top seven to secure automatic qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Follow the IND vs SL 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.