"Retire" - Fans' blunt take as Usman Khawaja perishes cheaply again in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

Australian opener Usman Khawaja departed cheaply again, this time during the second innings on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against South Africa in Lord's, London, on Thursday, June 12. The left-handed batter departed for six runs off 23 deliveries before getting caught behind by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. The southpaw previously departed to the same bowler, Kagiso Rabada, returning with a 20-ball duck in the first innings.

Fans on X felt Usman Khawaja should retire from the format after multiple failures in the WTC final. One user wrote:

"Btw usman khawaja should retire. If you can't battle the best then you shouldn't be playing at the highest level. It was Bumrah then and it was Rabada now."

Another user commented:

"Usman Khawaja just played his last test innings of his international career."

A third user added:

"Probably the last Test inning of Usman Khawaja. Thank you Khawaja to all the services for Australia."

Here are a few more reactions:

Australia opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green fail again as Kagiso Rabada strikes twice for South Africa in the WTC 2025 final vs Australia

South Africa ace pacer Kagiso Rabada struck twice to help the Proteas fight back ahead of the Tea break on Day 2. The speedster removed Khawaja and Cameron Green, who departed for a two-ball duck after managing four runs in the first essay.

At the time of writing, Australia were 32/2 at Tea break, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease. The Aussies have extended their lead to 106 in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, SA were bundled out for 138 in their first innings after resuming the day at 43/4. David Bedingham top-scored with 45 runs off 111 balls, while skipper Temba Bavuma chipped in with 36 off 84 deliveries. Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne were the two other batters who scored in double digits.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led from the front with the ball, returning with stunning figures of 6/28, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

Follow the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final live score and updates here.

