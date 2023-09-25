Richard Illingworth & Marias Erasmus alloted India vs Pakistan match as ICC announces officials for 2023 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, September 25, announced match officials for the 2023 World Cup games in India, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.

Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus will officiate the high-voltage Indo-Pak game, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Richard Kettleborough will serve as the TV umpire while Andrew Pycroft is set to serve as the match referee.

The two teams will play in the ODI World Cup for the first time since 2019 when India beat Pakistan by 89 runs via the DLS method. Surprisingly, Erasmus had officiated that game alongside Bruce Oxenford.

In addition, Erasmus was among the on-field umpires during the Indo-Pak 2022 T20 World Cup. The veteran was criticized for umpiring after giving a no-ball following former India captain Virat Kohli's claim.

The neighboring countries have played seven games in the ODI World Cups, with India winning all of them.

Meanwhile, Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will officiate India’s opening game against Australia. Chris Brown will be the TV Umpire and Richie Richardson will serve as the match referee.

Here’s the complete list of match officials for every 2023 ODI World Cup game:

Team India’s timetable and squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.