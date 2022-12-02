Ricky Ponting taken to hospital amid Day Three of Australia-West Indies Test in Perth

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to hospital during Day Three (December 2) of the first Test against the West Indies in Perth. The legendary Aussie batter is currently working for Channel 7 as a commentator.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Ponting had to be taken to a Perth hospital at around lunchtime and was absent on air for the afternoon session.

However, the Tasmanian has reportedly confirmed that is feeling fine but went to the hospital as a precaution due to feeling unwell.

Australia gain a 315-run lead after bowling the West Indies out

Australian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

The hosts have managed to take a massive 315-run lead, having skittled the West Indies for 283 in the first innings. The visitors resumed the day at 74-0 and fought hard, led by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 64.

The left-handed batter stitched together an opening stand of 78 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who on debut scored a magnificent 50. The new ball did the trick for Australia as Mitchell Starc struck twice to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood and keeper-batter Joshua de Silva.

Nkrumah Bonner suffered a concussion and was subbed out by Shamarh Brooks, who scored a gritty 33. Nevertheless, the home side's bowling unit was too good. Starc and Cummins shared three wickets each, while Nathan Lyon picked up a couple.

Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood followed with one each. Double tons from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne propelled the number-one Test side to a daunting 598-4 before the declaration.

Australia remain in pole position to take a 1-0 lead, going into the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which will be a pink-ball affair. Cummins and Co. are also at the top of the table of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Aussies have two more series to go in the WTC and have a shot at playing in the final, with seven Tests against South Africa and India.

