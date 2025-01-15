Rift between Gautam Gambhir & Morne Morkel comes to the fore in BCCI review meeting of BGT 2024-25: Reports

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly reprimanded bowling coach Morne Morkel in front of the entire contingent for being late during a training session in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar series. Instances of unrest and friction in the team are slowly being unraveled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a review meeting to address the series defeat in Australia.

According to a report by the Times of India, Morkel was late to arrive on the ground, for a scheduled practice session, due to a personal meeting. The head coach did not take the lack of punctuality lightly and publicly admonished the former Proteas pacer. The incident reportedly had a huge effect on Morkel, who ended up being a reserved figure for the rest of the campaign.

“Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It is up to these two to sort it out to allow the team to function smoothly,” a BCCI source told TOI.

The rest of the support staff are also under the scanner following India's recent performances. Former players like Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the input of assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate after the repeated manner of dismissals and collapses, which cost India in a big way.

Along with the pundits, the BCCI is also unconvinced of Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate's ability to influence the players and steer them on the right track.

“Batting coach Abhishek Nayar is particularly under the scanner. Gambhir himself has been an accomplished batter. The board has asked the players if Nayar is bringing anything new to the table. Similarly, Doeschate’s role is being discussed. His lack of international experience and ability to contribute to enhancing an international cricketer’s performance is being questioned,” the source added.

The future of the head coach and the rest of the support staff hangs in the balance. Recent reports have stated that the team's performances in the upcoming campaigns, which include the all-important Champions Trophy 2025, will determine their fate.

Gautam Gambhir had vouched for his support staff members upon his appointment as head coach

The head coach has worked with all members of his current support staff. With the BCCI generally refraining from making overseas appointments, Gambhir had to push hard to bring his former colleagues on board.

He had worked with Morne Morkel at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar were part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coaching staff when Gambhir served as mentor of the franchise.

The BCCI had given in to his requests and sanctioned the appointment of the preferred candidates. However, half a year into his tenure, there are not many positive takeaways, with India losing out on the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and losing a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

