"Right decision" - Fans react as Karun Nair dropped from ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Karun Nair got dropped as India announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut against the same opponents in the series opener at Headingley, has replaced him in the lineup.Nair's axe came after a string of poor scores in the ongoing five-match Test series. The right-handed batter managed 131 runs in six innings at a below-par average of 21.83 with a best score of 40. The lean patch with the bat came even as he slammed 204 against the England Lions in a practice game last month.Fans on X didn't look surprised regarding Team India's call on Karun Nair. One user wrote:&quot;Karun Nair had his chance, and Dear Test Cricket has dropped him again!!! That’s a shame, he couldn’t utilise it.&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;So Karun Nair dropped after all the backing at PC. Lolz. But right decision I guess.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Karun Nair dropped. Feel for him.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:&quot;Has he grabbed the opportunity so far? I don’t think so&quot; - Former India cricketer's blunt reply to Karun Nair's failures in the Test series against EnglandFormer India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently pointed out that Karun Nair wasted the opportunities despite being backed in the first three Tests following his comeback after an eight-year absence. He told Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times):&quot;Karun Nair banged and broke the door, did everything, and made a comeback. That is why he has been in the 11 as well. But from No.5 or 6, he was shifted up to No.3 as he has experience.&quot;&quot;Given the number of runs he scored, he got a chance because of that. But has he grabbed the opportunity so far? I don’t think so, and there will be a lot of pressure on him,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, in the fourth Test, India made three changes to their playing XI. Apart from Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj (debutant) have also been included in the lineup. The Shubman Gill-led side is trailing by 1-2 in the five-match series. They lost the previous Test by 22 runs at Lord's.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.