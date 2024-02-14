Rilee Rossouw replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators' captain ahead of PSL 9

Ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rilee Rossouw has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Quetta Gladiators' captain. Left-handed Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel will serve as the side's vice-captain for the upcoming season, with both of them emerging as top contenders for captaincy after the Gladiators opted for a change.

Rossouw has never captained his side in a professional T20 match before, but no overseas batter has accumulated more runs in PSL than the southpaw. In 74 matches, the veteran has smashed 1867 runs at an average of 34.57 and a healthy strike rate of 146.54, including a couple of centuries. He has also won two PSL titles, with the Gladiators in 2019 and with the Multan Sultans in 2020.

Nevertheless, former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stood alongside other captains of the PSL on Tuesday morning during the unveiling of the PSL trophy in Lahore. Under the veteran keeper-batter, the Gladiators finished sixth in the 2023 standings with six points from 10 points.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has always been in our hearts" - Quetta Gladiators' owner

Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Quetta Gladiators' owner, Nadeem Omar, said they have faith in the gloveman's leadership skills, but suggested that it is time for change. He said:

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has always been in our hearts. He has played a big part in Quetta Gladiators' success. He has led for 8 years. For Pakistan team, Karachi, and our club, he has always fulfilled his duties with dedication. There is no doubt about his leadership skills. Unfortunately, the franchise's performance has been up and down in the last 3-4 years. It is said that the captain performs well only when the team is good. This time the team has improved. Now our new coach Shane Watson has come to Pakistan. He believes Sarfaraz should be given a break from captaincy."

The 9th season begins on Saturday, February 17, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing Islamabad United in Lahore.

