Rinku Singh smashes the winning boundary off Haris Rauf as India win their 9th Asia Cup title by beating Pakistan in thriller [Watch]

Rinku Singh scored a boundary off the only ball he faced in the Asia Cup 2025 as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash held in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. With one run required off three deliveries, the left-hander finished things off in style as the Men in Blue won their ninth trophy in the tournament across white-ball formats.The match-winning shot came as Haris Rauf bowled a full-length ball angled across, and Rinku reached out for the ball and miscued it over mid-on. The fielder was brought up to prevent the singles. The 27-year-old used his shot wisely as he cleared the fielder comfortably.Watch the video below:Following the match-winning shot, Rinku expressed his gratitude at hitting the winning runs. He told Sony Liv (via Cricbuzz):“Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy.”Rinku Singh hits the winning runs, but Tilak Varma emerged as the real hero as Team India registers a hat-trick of wins against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025A clinical batting display from Tilak Varma helped India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 69 runs off 53 balls, comprising four sixes and three boundaries. Shivam Dube and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also chipped in with 33 (22) and 24 (21), respectively. The duo shared 57 and 50-run partnerships for the fourth and fifth wickets, respectively, to bring India back into the contest. Faheem Ashraf put up a fighting effort with the ball, returning with figures of 3/29.Earlier, the Men in Green were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 57 (38) and 46 (35). Saim Ayub was the third batter to reach double digits as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 4/30, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece.The Suryakumar Yadav-led India finished the T20 tournament on an unbeaten note. They previously beat Pakistan by seven and six wickets, respectively.Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final scorecard.