"RIP West Indies cricket, Just play IPL onwards" - Fans roast West Indies after their loss against Scotland ousted them from 2023 ICC ODI World Cup 

Two-time ODI World Cup champions West Indies will not take part in the upcoming mega tournament in India after their hat-trick of losses in the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifiers in Harare.

A spirited Scotland side beat them comprehensively by seven wickets on Saturday, July 1. It was the third successive loss for the West Indies side, as Zimbabwe and Netherlands defeated them earlier this week.

Scotland pacer Brandon McMullen dismissed the top Windies batters cheaply to set the tone early for his side. The West Indies could never recover from this setback.

Jason Holder (45), Romario Shepherd (36), and Nicholas Pooran (26) tried to salvage the innings but could not convert their starts into substantial scores. The Scotland bowlers performed collectively and bundled out the opposition to 181 in 43.5 overs.

In response, Matthew Cross (74) and Brandon McMullen (69) hit responsible half-centuries to help Scotland finish the chase clinically in 43.3 overs. The defeat closed all the doors for the Caribbean team's qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Cricket fans took note of the dismal performance of the West Indies side in the contest. They expressed their reactions on Twitter after learning about the Caribbean team's inability to secure a berth for the upcoming World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

prasanna @sannaah901 @mufaddal_vohra IPL money has destroyed the west indies cricket. @mufaddal_vohra IPL money has destroyed the west indies cricket.

Aatif Abbas @abbas_aati

Just play IPL onwards 🤣

#SCOvWI RIP West Indies cricketJust play IPL onwards 🤣 RIP West Indies cricket Just play IPL onwards 🤣#SCOvWI

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The highs of 1970's to lows of 2020's.



A day to forget in West Indies cricket. The highs of 1970's to lows of 2020's.A day to forget in West Indies cricket. https://t.co/bcFYl94Gvm

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 In Affectionate Remembrance

of

WEST INDIES CRICKET,

which died in Zimbabwe

across

June and July 2023

Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing

friends and acquaintances



R.I.P.



N.B.—The body will be cremated

and the ashes taken to the Netherlands and Scotland. In Affectionate RemembranceofWEST INDIES CRICKET,which died in ZimbabweacrossJune and July 2023Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowingfriends and acquaintancesR.I.P.N.B.—The body will be crematedand the ashes taken to the Netherlands and Scotland.

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir I love West Indies

I love West Indian cricket

I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket! I love West Indies I love West Indian cricket I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket!

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn’t surprising…given how their standards have fallen in the last few years…it’s still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event.

Change is the only constant!!! West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn’t surprising…given how their standards have fallen in the last few years…it’s still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event. Change is the only constant!!!

RVCJ Media @RVCJ_FB Scotland beats West Indies by 7 Wickets Scotland beats West Indies by 7 Wickets https://t.co/ngi746Iubx

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



The 2023 edition will also be the first one without a former champion team taking part in it.



The West Indies are officially eliminated. The 2023 World Cup in India will be the first World Cup edition without two-time champions West Indies. End of an era!The 2023 edition will also be the first one without a former champion team taking part in it.The West Indies are officially eliminated. #CWC23Qualifiers The 2023 World Cup in India will be the first World Cup edition without two-time champions West Indies. End of an era!The 2023 edition will also be the first one without a former champion team taking part in it. The West Indies are officially eliminated. #CWC23Qualifiers https://t.co/fGepRDkRQZ

Vicky Singh @VickyxCricket



Two-time champions, will miss their first-ever appearance in the men's World Cup. Downfall of West Indies!!Two-time champions, will miss their first-ever appearance in the men's World Cup. Downfall of West Indies!!🌴Two-time champions, will miss their first-ever appearance in the men's World Cup. https://t.co/26Xmhpvb5E

Ehtisham Siddique @iMShami_

#CWC23Qualifiers | As West Indies has been knocked out of the world cup this means if you keep on giving importance to the leagues like IPL over your national duty then you have to face things like this. High time to think about their country more than random leagues. #WIvsSC |… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As West Indies has been knocked out of the world cup this means if you keep on giving importance to the leagues like IPL over your national duty then you have to face things like this. High time to think about their country more than random leagues.#CWC23Qualifiers | #WIvsSC |… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bayROqnJeZ

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16



2023: Scotland beats West Indies which knocks them out of the World Cup race.



Life comes full circle for Windies.



#CWC23Qualifiers

#WorldCup2023 2019: West Indies alongwith rain and bad umpiring managed to qualify for the World Cup by beating Scotland who missed out.2023: Scotland beats West Indies which knocks them out of the World Cup race.Life comes full circle for Windies. 2019: West Indies alongwith rain and bad umpiring managed to qualify for the World Cup by beating Scotland who missed out. 2023: Scotland beats West Indies which knocks them out of the World Cup race. Life comes full circle for Windies. #CWC23Qualifiers#WorldCup2023 https://t.co/n0XPJxhOrb

AlJalJeera @Poseidonuncle #WIvSCO West Indies players are proving to BCCI that they are only made for IPL West Indies players are proving to BCCI that they are only made for IPL 😁 #WIvSCO

MARTINEZ @Martineztalks



dividend by IPL

United by West Indies

Knock out by SCOTLAND, ZIMBABWE, NETHERLANDS. @CricCrazyJohns Congratulations to IPL.dividend by IPLUnited by West IndiesKnock out by SCOTLAND, ZIMBABWE, NETHERLANDS. @CricCrazyJohns Congratulations to IPL.dividend by IPLUnited by West IndiesKnock out by SCOTLAND, ZIMBABWE, NETHERLANDS.

We let ourselves down in the tournament: West Indies captain Shai Hope after loss against Scotland

Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Scotland, Shai Hope expressed disappointment for poor performances in the tournament. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"To be honest, it is not one thing to place my finger on. We let ourselves down in the tournament. We knew the conditions will be in the bowler's favor, every single captain wins the toss and chooses to bowl first."

On the road ahead for his side, Hope continued:

"We need to look at the future and hope for the best and not rue at the past. Dropping catches and misfields happen, it's a part and parcel of the game but we must give our 100%. Our preparation from back home must be strong and if we get it right, we can go on and become big."

