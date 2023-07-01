"RIP West Indies cricket, Just play IPL onwards" - Fans roast West Indies after their loss against Scotland ousted them from 2023 ICC ODI World Cup 

Two-time ODI World Cup champions West Indies will not take part in the upcoming mega tournament in India after their hat-trick of losses in the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifiers in Harare.
A spirited Scotland side beat them comprehensively by seven wickets on Saturday, July 1. It was the third successive loss for the West Indies side, as Zimbabwe and Netherlands defeated them earlier this week.
Scotland pacer Brandon McMullen dismissed the top Windies batters cheaply to set the tone early for his side. The West Indies could never recover from this setback.
Jason Holder (45), Romario Shepherd (36), and Nicholas Pooran (26) tried to salvage the innings but could not convert their starts into substantial scores. The Scotland bowlers performed collectively and bundled out the opposition to 181 in 43.5 overs.
In response, Matthew Cross (74) and Brandon McMullen (69) hit responsible half-centuries to help Scotland finish the chase clinically in 43.3 overs. The defeat closed all the doors for the Caribbean team's qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
Cricket fans took note of the dismal performance of the West Indies side in the contest. They expressed their reactions on Twitter after learning about the Caribbean team's inability to secure a berth for the upcoming World Cup.
We let ourselves down in the tournament: West Indies captain Shai Hope after loss against Scotland
Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Scotland, Shai Hope expressed disappointment for poor performances in the tournament. Reflecting on the loss, he said:
"To be honest, it is not one thing to place my finger on. We let ourselves down in the tournament. We knew the conditions will be in the bowler's favor, every single captain wins the toss and chooses to bowl first."
On the road ahead for his side, Hope continued:
"We need to look at the future and hope for the best and not rue at the past. Dropping catches and misfields happen, it's a part and parcel of the game but we must give our 100%. Our preparation from back home must be strong and if we get it right, we can go on and become big."