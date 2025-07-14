"Rishabh doesn't like to bat in the last 20-30 minutes" - Former India cricketer's interesting revelation in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant doesn't like batting in the final moments of a day's play in Test cricket. He shared a story from India's tour of Bangladesh in 2022, where Pant refused to go out to bat in the last session.

Ashwin disclosed that after India lost a few wickets while chasing a 145-run target in the fourth innings, Pant told then-head coach Rahul Dravid that he wouldn't go in towards the end of the day's play.

He recalled that all-rounder Axar Patel had to be promoted in the batting order, while pacer Jaydev Unadkat was sent as a nightwatchman due to Pant's reluctance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said (from 13:06):

Trending

"After a couple of wickets fell, Rishabh told Rahul bhai, 'Main nahi jaa raha hoon aaj raat'. Half an hour or 45 minutes were still left at the time, but he said he would not go and went inside. Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat were sent in after wickets fell. Rishabh doesn't like to bat in the last 20-30 minutes."

It is worth mentioning that Pant didn't bat at his usual No. 5 position in the final innings of India's ongoing Lord's Test against England. The hosts were bowled out for 192 in the last session, setting a 193-run target.

The visitors sent Akash Deep as a nightwatchman at No. 5 instead of Pant. Ashwin suggested that he knew that the wicketkeeper-batter wouldn't come out to bat.

He also emphasized that he wanted to see how Pant would play under pressure on Day 5 of the Lord's Test.

"I was about to tweet that 'Rishabh is not going to walk out in the last 20 minutes'. He is not always ready to come in. India were chasing an impossible score at Gabba; they were looking at a 360-odd chase. Rishabh came out and played his game and took the bowlers to the cleaners. Gabba's pride was broken, that all is fine. But with the skill Rishabh has, I want to watch how he handles the pressure tomorrow because this Test is not about making runs or playing shots," he remarked (from 4:02)."

Meanwhile, India finished 58/4 at Stumps on Day 4. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33. They require another 135 runs for victory.

"The same thing happened there; Rishabh didn't feel like going" - R Ashwin recalls an incident from IND vs NZ 2024 Tests

In the same video, Ashwin shared another incident where Pant didn't want to bat in the final moments of the day. He stated that it was during India's third Test of the home Test series against New Zealand in 2024.

Pointing out that the Indian team management had to send Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman because of that, Ashwin added in the same video (from 13:59):

"When we were playing against New Zealand recently, Virat Kohli had gone out to bat. The same thing happened there; Rishabh didn't feel like going. Siraj was sent, but he got out, and ultimately, a batter had to go in."

Pant has looked in wonderful form in the five-match Test series against England, amassing 416 runs across five innings at an average of 83.20. He played a stunning 74-run knock before getting run out in the first innings of the ongoing Lord's Test.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

