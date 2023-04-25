Rishabh Pant effectively ruled out of Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup despite satisfactory recovery process - Reports 

Rishabh Pant is expected to be out of action for a considerable period of time despite an optimum recovery process so far. The Team India wicketkeeper-batter sustained multiple injuries due to an unfortunate car accident on December 30, 2022.

Pant was first admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where his initial diagnosis and external injuries like abrasions were treated. He was then transferred to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, with inputs from the BCCI medical staff as well, particularly pertaining to the multiple ligament tears in his knee.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Pant is making good progress in terms of recovery, but the severe nature of his injuries means that it will take him at least eight to nine months to be fully match-fit.

Additionally, the general belief is that it will take him further time to feature as a wicketkeeper. The 25-year-old will likely feature as a pure batter until a time when he is fit to don wicketkeeping gloves like before.

The timeline of his recovery thus effectively rules him out of Team India's two biggest upcoming white-ball assignments in the form of the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. The tournaments are slated to take place in a few months' time, making Pant's return to the team impossible for the two marquee events.

He has already been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with KS Bharat assuming wicketkeeping duties in his absence. In white-ball cricket. the Men in Blue are banking on the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for the glovework.

Rishabh Pant attended DC vs GT during IPL 2023; has reported to NCA for further rehabilitation

Pant has already undergone multiple surgeries to treat the injuries, but is still expected to go under the knife once more, seemingly for the final time. He is currently under the treatment of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

On Tuesday, April 25, Pant uploaded a story to his Instagram account where it seems that he has reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for the next stage of his recovery. His last appearance for India came during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022.

Pant was recently seen during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) first home match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Walking with the help of crutches, he made his way to the stadium and was seen in the stands with BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

