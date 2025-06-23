Rishabh Pant falls for a fantastic 118 while trying to take on Shoaib Bashir in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for 118 on Day 4 of the England versus India Test at Leeds on Monday, June 23. The southpaw fell while trying to clear the long-on boundary, but was caught by Zak Crawley to end a superb innings in the 72nd over of the innings.

It was a wicket that England desperately needed as Pant was starting to put his foot on the accelerator to drive the innings forward. The batter put on 195 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul to put the visitors in the driver's seat in the Test match.

The 27-year-old became the first Indian batter to score a century in each innings against England. The southpaw made 134 runs in the first innings and put on 209 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant put India on top on Day 4 against England at Leeds

After losing Shubman Gill early on Day 4, India needed to rebuild their innings to set England a daunting score in the fourth innings. The pairing of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant began putting the building blocks for that rebuild, mixing caution with aggression in the first session of play.

Rahul got to his hundred in the second session of play. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant upped the ante soon after as England captain Ben Stokes continued to opt for defensive tactics. The southpaw got to his eighth Test hundred with a single off Bashir in the 70th over of the innings. He added another 18 runs before finding Crawley at the long-on boundary while trying to clear the ropes.

His century in the first innings had additional significance as he surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian gloveman with the most Test hundreds. At the time of writing, India were 298/4 at Tea on Day 4.

