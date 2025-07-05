Rishabh Pant hilariously names player who bosses around like a 'jethani' in Indian dressing room [Watch]

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 05, 2025 18:38 IST
India Men
Rishabh Pant during a practice session. (Pic:Getty Images).

Team India cricketers Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal recently featured in the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with head coach Gautam Gambhir. During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Pant to name a 'Jethani' (elder brother's wife) like player who bosses around in the Indian dressing room.

Here's what Kapil asked Pant during a segment on the Netflix show:

"In most families, there is a jethani who's calling all the shots. Who is such a player? Someone who orders everyone around, even if they're just taking advantage of their seniority."

Pant responded by picking India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma as the one who calls all the shots. The wicketkeeper started laughing after taking the star batter's name.

He said:

"Rohit bhai is like that. Rohit bhai comes on strong."

Gambhir chimed in by telling Pant not to hesitate while naming Rohit, as the opening batter is now retired from Tests and T20Is. The Indian coach hilariously remarked:

"Just mention Rohit, he is retired now."

Here's a clip of the segment:

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is following the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He drew curtains on his Test career during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in May.

Following his Test retirement, Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new red-ball captain, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. The Indian side are currently in England for a five-match Test series.

Rishabh Pant has looked in stunning batting form in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Rishabh Pant scripted history during the Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper to slam twin hundreds in a Test.

The southpaw registered scores of 134 and 118 in the clash. However, his heroics went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat. England overhauled a massive 371-run target in the fourth innings to record the tenth-highest successful run chase in Test cricket history.

Pant got off to a decent start in the second Test after India were put into bat first at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He couldn't convert it into a big score, perishing while trying to play a big shot against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. He scored 25 runs off 42 balls in the essay.

