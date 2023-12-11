Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024; wicketkeeping doubtful: Reports

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to be the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, and according to reports from Cricbuzz, is likely to attain full fitness by February.

Pant has been out of cricketing action for almost an entire year after a serious car accident and missed several high-profile Test series and ICC events. India dearly missed his match-winning ability in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final as well as in the 2023 World Cup.

While the explosive batter's return is massive news for Indian cricket and for the Capitals, there still isn't any clarity on whether he will be able to keep wickets straightaway. Rishabh Pant hurt his right knee in that horrific accident and had to undergo a major surgery in Mumbai.

If he is not cleared by the BCCI for wicketkeeping, Pant could also play as an impact player as per reports. Here's what a franchise official told Cricbuzz:

"If he (Pant) is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side."

Delhi Capitals need Rishabh Pant after an underwhelming IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant's loss was so massive for DC that they just couldn't compete for the playoff spots during the IPL 2023 season. There was no momentum in their campaign as they finished as low as ninth on the points table.

Apart from a strong IPL 2024 auction, the Capitals will also need their talisman back in the ranks. Pant has shown at the international level how good he is at lifting the morale of the team as well as turning the game on its head.

If he achieves peak fitness, IPL 2024 could also be a potential T20 World Cup audition for Pant.

