Rishabh Pant loses his bat and gets caught out after a blazing 65 on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant got out in a weird fashion on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5 The southpaw lost his bat as he tried to whack Shoaib Bashir for a big shot, getting out after a blazing 65-run knock off 58 balls, comprising three sixes and eight boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 47th over of India’s second innings. Bashir bowled a slower delivery that dipped on its way to the batter. The left-hander charged down the track but lost his shape as he tried to loft it over the bowler. All he managed was a thick outside edge, losing his bat in the process. In the meantime, Ben Duckett completed a simple catch at deep mid-off.

With the wicket, Shoaib Bashir ended the 110-run partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant help India extend the second innings lead past 400 against England in the 2nd Test

Half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul helped India stretch their second innings lead past 400 against England on Day 4. Apart from Pant, KL Rahul chipped in with 55 off 84 balls, comprising 10 boundaries.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 245/5 after 50 overs in their second innings, with Gill (64 off 77) and Ravindra Jadeja (3 off 11) at the crease. They have extended their lead to 425. Josh Tongue has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging two wickets.

Earlier on Day 3, England were bowled out for 407 in their first innings, giving away an 180-run lead to the visitors. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook delivered with the bat, scoring 184* (207) and 158 (234), respectively. They put on a 303-run stand for the sixth wicket, but other batters failed miserably.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, finishing with a six-wicket haul, while Akash Deep scalped four wickets.

Batting first, India put 587 in their first innings. Shubman Gill led by example with a 269-run knock, becoming the first-ever Asian captain to score a double ton in SENA countries.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

