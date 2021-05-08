Rishabh Pant pledges monetary donation for COVID-19 relief

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has pledged a monetary donation to Gurgaon-based charity the Hemkund Foundation for COVID-19 relief work.

The Delhi Capitals skipper took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to express his views on the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Rishabh Pant conveyed his solidarity with the bereaved families and praised the frontline workers for their selfless contributions.

"Friends, the scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us," wrote Pant.

"One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers. who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts," he added.

While speaking about his donation, Rishabh Pant expressed his keenness to work with organizations reaching out to rural people who lack the required means to tackle the malady.

"I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country. I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities," asserted Pant.

Rishabh Pant joins teammates Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jaydev Unadkat, among others, who have contributed to the cause in recent days.

Rishabh Pant urges people to contribute and vaccinate

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant also urged his followers to join him in contributing to relief work by whatever means, including spreading awareness about vaccination programs.

"I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest parts of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments. Please remember to stay safe, follow safety protocols, and get vaccinated, when possible," Pant signed off.

Rishabh Pant will be back in action for India against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 22.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021