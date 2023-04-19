Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin named in Australia’s WTC Team of the Tournament

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday, April 19, unveiled the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Team of the Tournament. The XI featured three Indian players – Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadeja scalped 43 wickets in 12 games, including three fifers during the ongoing WTC cycle. The all-rounder also scored 673 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries. Ashwin, on the other hand, played 13 matches, taking 61 wickets, including two fifers.

Ashwin and Jadeja recently became joint Players of the Tournament in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after picking up 25 and 22 wickets, respectively. They will now look to deliver for Team India in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval in London in June.

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, also found a place in the XI despite missing out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a life-threatening injury. The southpaw, however, has scored 868 runs in 12 games, including two tons and five half-centuries during the ongoing championship cycle.

Australia’s WTC Team of the Tournament: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karaunaratne, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins (C), Kagiso Rabada, and James Anderson.

Note: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was named the 12th player.

Significance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for India in WTC final

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have a decent record in England in Tests. While Ashwin has scalped 18 wickets in seven games, Jadeja has taken 23 wickets in 11 Tests. They are also handy with the bat in the lower order.

The duo must deliver for Team India owing to their excellent performances in Australia, which has similar conditions to England. Ashwin and Jadeja have taken 39 and 14 wickets in 10 and four Tests in Australia, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins-led Australia have announced a 17-member squad for the WTC final.

World Test Championship Final squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

