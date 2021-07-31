Rishabh Pant reveals his favorite Instagram post

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant revealed his favorite Instagram post in a candid chat posted on BCCI's official Instagram handle. He received his ODI cap from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and that is something that is really close to his heart.

Rishabh Pant considers Dhoni his role model and also shed light on how much the legendary wicketkeeper helped him improve as a cricketer. Pant stated:

"I received my ODI cap from Mahi Bhai. Getting a cap from him (was special) because I look at him for everything. If I need any suggestions on and off the field, he is my go-to man. Receiving a cap from him is special."

Pant also spoke about his favorite emoji - the laughing emoji. He prefers other people clicking his photos than him taking selfies.

Can Rishabh Pant be impactful in England?

With just four days remaining for the first Test against England, the Indian team will be gearing up for what promises to be an enthralling series. Rishabh Pant has been one of the most improved batsmen in Indian cricket over the past few months and has developed his game incredibly well.

Pant has played a number of match-defining knocks against Australia down under and also at home against England. His ability to bat at No.6 and keep wickets has given India the option to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja away from home.

However, the 23-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn't able to play the warm up game against County Select XI. Although he has a Test hundred to his name in English conditions, it will be challenging for Rishabh Pant to negotiate the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Having recovered from COVID-19, only time will tell whether Pant has got enough time to prepare, especially for batting in conditions conducive to the seamers.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava