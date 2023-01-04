Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai via air ambulance: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have provided an update on Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's treatment after the latter was involved in a terrible car accident on Friday, December 30. The board had earlier confirmed that Pant had a ligament tear to his knee and some abrasions on his forehead and back.

The 25-year-old is stable and out of danger but will be shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai so that he could get better treatment. The ligament tear could keep Rishabh Pant out of action for a while and the BCCI are ensuring that he gets the best treatment possible.

Here's what a part of the media release from the BCCI on Wednesday read:

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - Te Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation."

Who will be India's wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence?

In white-ball cricket, India are pretty well stacked when it comes to wicketkeepers. They have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, and also KL Rahul who can do the job if needed in T20Is and ODIs.

However, Test cricket is a completely different ball game, especially when it comes to keeping in Indian conditions. In a huge series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where the chances of the World Test Championship are on the line, the hosts will want someone who is as secured with the gloves as Rishabh Pant when he is fit.

Many believe KS Bharat will do a great job and has been Pant's backup for quite some time now. However, he has been in poor form in domestic cricket with the bat.

So will the board look at someone like Ishan Kishan, who has a similar counter-attacking game to Rishabh Pant or will they stick to Bharat? Will they take a punt at someone like Sarfaraz Khan, who has been sensational as a batter but also has some experience in wicketkeeping? Only time will tell.

