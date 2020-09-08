Rishabh Pant started comparing himself with MS Dhoni: MSK Prasad explains player's downfall

Former Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team MSK Prasad gave his views on Rishabh Pant's rapid rise in international cricket and the things that potentially led to his downfall. Prasad pointed out that Pant started comparing himself with his idol MS Dhoni and even tried to copy him in some aspects, which hurt his game.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, MSK Prasad talked about Rishabh Pant as a candidate to take MS Dhoni's spot in the Indian cricket team.

Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket last month, which means that Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul are all fighting for the wicket-keeping spot in the Indian cricket team. The team management backed Pant to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.

However, his recent performances in international cricket were not satisfactory.

MS Dhoni is a different personality and you are different: MSK Prasad reveals discussions with Rishabh Pant after his failures

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut against England in 2018, and for a brief period, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test hundred in England and Australia. MSK Prasad recognized this unique achievement and stated that Pant was an exceptional talent.

However, the Indian cricket team's former Chief Selector felt that constant comparisons with MS Dhoni were not helping the southpaw's cause.

"Every time when Rishabh steps in, he is always compared with MS Dhoni, and probably, he is also getting caught in that euphoria. Many times, we spoke to him that he has to get over it," Prasad said.

Prasad then shared the details of his conversations with Rishabh Pant.

"'Mahi is an absolutely different personality, and you are different, you are also phenomenal, you also have talent, that's why we are backing you," the team management used to tell Pant.

Prasad felt that the 22-year-old wicket-keeper batsman always stood in the shadow of MS Dhoni. In Prasad's view, Pant himself started comparing himself to the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

"He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff," he continued.

Finally, Prasad stated that Rishabh Pant needed to come out of MS Dhoni's shadow because he had lost his place in the T20I team to KL Rahul. The 45-year-old believes that Dhoni's retirement would help Pant in creating a new playing style.