"Rishabh Pant has still not put the plaster" - Aakash Chopra on the state of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill and company can save the fourth Test against England if they don't lose a wicket in the first session of the final day. He pointed out that Rishabh Pant will also be available to bat, despite a reported fracture, if the need arises.

India ended Day 4 (Saturday, July 26) in Manchester at 174/2 in their second innings. They trail England by 137 runs, with Ben Stokes and company having reached a mammoth 669 in their first innings earlier in the day in response to the visitors' 358-run total.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Gill and KL Rahul's massive partnership and Pant's potential availability give the visitors the hope of saving the Manchester Test.

"There is no doubt that we are way behind, but a very lengthy partnership has also happened. Two wickets had fallen on zero. Chris Woakes had taken two wickets very quickly. From here, you shouldn't lose a wicket for one session. It's being said that Rishabh Pant has still not put the plaster," Chopra said (8:30).

"He is not okay, but he is going to come to bat. He is saying that he won't let it go if we can save this match with his presence. I don't know where the series will go because (Jasprit) Bumrah won't be there in the next match, don't know whether (Mohammed) Siraj will be there either, and Rishabh Pant won't be there," he added.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt on Day 1 of the Manchester Test after under-edging a Chris Woakes delivery onto his foot. However, he returned to the middle on Day 2, adding 17 runs to his overnight score before being bowled by Jofra Archer for a 75-ball 54.

"Shubman Gill and KL Rahul need to play one more session together" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have stitched together an unbroken 174-run third-wicket partnership. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India have batting depth and need Shubman Gill and KL Rahul to survive the first session.

"There is no doubt that there is a problem in batting, but there is depth in batting as well. We have played extra batters as well. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul need to play one more session together. We are 137 runs behind, and even if they score 70-80 runs, the deficit will be reduced, and then we might start taking the lead," he said (9:25).

While virtually ruling out an Indian win, the cricketer-turned-commentator expressed hope of the visitors leaving Manchester with a draw.

"You never know. I am not saying we can win the match from here. I don't think that's going to happen, but we can leave with a draw from here. There is a possibility. Fingers crossed, hopefully it works out this way," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul was unbeaten on a 210-ball 87 at Stumps on Day 4, a knock studded with eight fours. Shubman Gill has struck 10 fours in his unbeaten 167-ball 78, with the duo ensuring that India didn't lose a wicket in the last two sessions.

