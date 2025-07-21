Rishabh Pant takes penalty kick against Manchester United keeper ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

Team India star Rishabh Pant played some football ahead of the fourth Test against England. The game will begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Upon arriving in Manchester, the Indian team met players of the popular English football club Manchester United.

As a part of a cross-sports project, the Indian cricket team visited Old Trafford, the home ground of Manchester United. Rishabh Pant took a penalty kick against United goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Pant sported a United jersey, while Heaton wore India's ODI jersey.

Several players from both sides exchanged jerseys during the meet. The Indian star has been seen playing football while training before matches several times, showing his interest in the sport.

The left-hander put up a story on his Instagram handle where he tagged the football club and the goalkeeper.

Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story - Source: Rishabh Pant/IG

India lost the opening Test of the series by five wickets at Headingley. They bounced back with a thumping 336-run in the next game at Birmingham. However, the visitors suffered a close 22-run loss at Lord's in the third game.

The Manchester Test is a must-win match for India to keep their hopes of winning the five-match series alive.

Rishabh Pant will have a key role to play in the fourth Test

Pant is among India's key batters in the ongoing series. The 27-year-old is in sublime form with the willow. He is the second-highest run-getter for the visitors so far.

From three Tests and six innings, Pant has scored 425 runs at an average of 70.83 with two hundreds and as many half-centuries. He smashed twin hundreds (134 and 118) at Headingley. At Lord's, he made 74 runs in the first innings.

The wicketkeeper picked up an injury in the third Test during the first innings. While he walked out to bat twice, Dhruv Jurel filled in as a substitute wicketkeeper. However, Pant is likely to play the fourth Test.

He will have a key role as India aims to bounce back in Manchester. They will hope for Pant to continue his form with the bat. With the series on the line, it is important for the visitors to draw level before heading to The Oval for the final Test.

