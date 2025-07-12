Rishabh Pant throws away his wicket with suicidal run out to end 141-run partnership on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant fell prey to a suicidal run out on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. With just three balls left before lunch, Pant tried to bring his batting partner KL Rahul (98*) on the strike. In doing so, he went for a single, but there was no run on offer. England captain Ben Stokes turned around and produced a direct hit, and it was all curtains for Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for 74 runs off 112 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries.
The incident took place in the 66th over of India’s first innings, the last ball before lunch break (taken three balls early owing to the run out). Shoaib Bashir bowled a flighted delivery around off and Pant defended it towards the off-side and took off, but was caught short of the crease. It was Rahul's fault as he looked greedy to get back on strike.
With the wicket, England broke the 141-run partnership between Pant and Rahul for the fourth wicket.
Watch the video below:
Rishabh Pant missed out on a century but continued his purple patch with the bat. He has returned with scores of 134 &118 (Headingley), 25 & 45 (Edgbaston), and 74 (today) in the five-match series so far.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put India in the driving seat against England on Day 3
A flawless batting display from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant ensured India stayed in command against England on Day 3 of the third Test.
At Lunch on Day 3, India were 248/4, with Rahul (98 off 171) at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 139 runs in their first innings.
Batting first, England put up 387 in their first innings, thanks to a gritty century from Joe Root. The right-hander scored 104 runs off 199 deliveries. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with half-centuries apiece.
The five-match series between the two teams is currently tied at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. India then bounced back to register a mammoth 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston.
