Rishabh Pant throws away his wicket with suicidal run out to end 141-run partnership on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant fell prey to a suicidal run out on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. With just three balls left before lunch, Pant tried to bring his batting partner KL Rahul (98*) on the strike. In doing so, he went for a single, but there was no run on offer. England captain Ben Stokes turned around and produced a direct hit, and it was all curtains for Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for 74 runs off 112 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries.

Ad

The incident took place in the 66th over of India’s first innings, the last ball before lunch break (taken three balls early owing to the run out). Shoaib Bashir bowled a flighted delivery around off and Pant defended it towards the off-side and took off, but was caught short of the crease. It was Rahul's fault as he looked greedy to get back on strike.

With the wicket, England broke the 141-run partnership between Pant and Rahul for the fourth wicket.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant missed out on a century but continued his purple patch with the bat. He has returned with scores of 134 &118 (Headingley), 25 & 45 (Edgbaston), and 74 (today) in the five-match series so far.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put India in the driving seat against England on Day 3

A flawless batting display from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant ensured India stayed in command against England on Day 3 of the third Test.

Ad

At Lunch on Day 3, India were 248/4, with Rahul (98 off 171) at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 139 runs in their first innings.

Batting first, England put up 387 in their first innings, thanks to a gritty century from Joe Root. The right-hander scored 104 runs off 199 deliveries. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with half-centuries apiece.

The five-match series between the two teams is currently tied at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. India then bounced back to register a mammoth 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news